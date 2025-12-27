2026 World Cup group stage draw: Fixtures and broadcasters

2026 is set to be packed with exciting football events, but the most significant of all remains the 2026 World Cup, which will be held for the first time across three countries—the United States, Canada and Mexico—during June and July 2026.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup will be unique as it will feature 48 teams for the first time since the tournament began in 1930, with expectations of huge crowds and high-calibre matches.

The tournament is expected to feature a strong line-up of top teams, with Argentina , the defending champions, harbouring high hopes of retaining their title, whilst France, the runners-up, are chasing a third star, and veteran Carlo Ancelotti leads Brazil in their bid to return to the forefront and reclaim the title that has eluded them for 24 years.

This edition of the World Cup also boasts a significant Arab presence, with seven Arab teams confirmed so far: “Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar”, although this number could increase should Iraq progress through the global play-offs.

In the following lines, Koora presents the match schedule and results for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, along with the channels broadcasting the competition.