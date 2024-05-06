New 2024-25 football kits: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

All the new 2024-25 kits in one place

The 2023-24 season is drawing to a close and minds are already turning to 2024-25, with the biggest clubs world football releasing all their new kits for the campaign ahead.

Some of the biggest sporting brands and football clubs around the globe have teamed up to produce some genuinely outstanding kits. The annual glut of new jersey releases always showcases the best football culture and fashion have to offer because it's always more than just a football jersey.

Kit manufacturers such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more vie for the attention of football fans by coming up with fresh looks every year, and the demand is such that there is always room for innovation. The bigger, the better?

If you want a refresher on what was released last season, catch up with our complete guide to all the 2023-24 football kits released.

Whether it's a new direction in a futuristic, experimental style, or a retro throwback effort, there is a vast array of options to choose from. GOAL takes a closer look at what the top teams will wear in the 2024-25 season.