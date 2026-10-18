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'I don’t care who gets back fit' - Rio Ferdinand tells Michael Carrick to keep 'top-class' Leny Yoro in Man Utd team after Leeds stalemate
Ferdinand hails Yoro’s Elland Road impact
Ferdinand has issued a clear instruction to manager Carrick, insisting that Yoro must retain his place in the starting line-up regardless of who returns from injury. The teenage defender, who arrived from Lille two seasons ago, delivered a composed performance during Sunday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at Elland Road, operating in an unfamiliar right-back role.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Presents, Ferdinand was glowing in his assessment of the Frenchman's defensive contributions in West Yorkshire. "I thought the first half was really solid, really sound, kept the opposition chances to a minimum," Ferdinand said.
"I thought Yoro, especially in the first half, defending the back post was top drawer. He looks like he’s growing in confidence and he looks like he just needs a run in the team now. I don’t know what position he’ll make his own first but he will go 'I just have to be in this team.' If he just continues playing the way he is and continues to get games, I don’t care who gets back fit now I think he needs stay in the team, prove his worth."
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Ferdinand hails Yoro’s growing confidence
The praise comes at a critical time for Yoro, who has faced a steep learning curve since his big-money move to Old Trafford. Ferdinand believes that the momentum the defender has built up through international duty and European nights is finally translating into consistent Premier League form. "I think every week he looks stronger, I thought in Madrid he looked solid, the game before for France he was outstanding at centre-back and he comes back with a new-found confidence and I think that’s good for Manchester United," Ferdinand explained.
"The way he defended those crosses at the back post and in those away games you’ve got to have people willing to put their bodies there and I thought today in that sense especially he was top class."
Carrick finds positives amid winless streak
While Yoro’s individual display earned plaudits, the collective result left Manchester United reflecting on a sixth game in a row without a victory. Carrick, however, chose to focus on the grit and determination shown by his players, highlighting the tactical discipline required to navigate a difficult week that included off-field disciplinary issues and internal friction.
"There was definitely that commitment today and it had to be there. There was an edge and intensity to the game. I spoke to the boys this morning about the history of the game and us coming over here to their territory," the manager explained. The Red Devils boss was pleased with how his side adopted a more rigid five-man defensive structure when out of possession, a shift that provided a platform for Yoro and his defensive colleagues to stifle Leeds for large periods of the contest.
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Looking ahead to European challenge
United’s focus now shifts away from domestic frustrations as they prepare for a Champions League encounter against Como on Wednesday. The pressure remains high on Carrick, whose side has struggled to turn draws into wins during a sluggish opening to the campaign. With only one Premier League victory to their name this season, the need for a convincing performance in Europe is paramount to restoring confidence at Carrington.
The development of Yoro remains one of the few bright spots for a team currently sitting 13th in the standings. Carrick’s insistence that the team is showing "resilience" will be tested as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.
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