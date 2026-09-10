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What a comeback! Jamal Musiala scores on emotional Bayern Munich return as Champions League giants cruise to 5-0 victory
Musiala makes a statement on his return
The Allianz Arena witnessed a truly special moment on Tuesday night as Musiala returned to the Bayern Munich starting lineup for the first time this season. The 23-year-old had been sidelined following a series of alarming health scares during pre-season, where he suffered collapses caused by neurological dysfunctions during friendly matches against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.
After a brief substitute appearance against Schalke over the weekend, Vincent Kompany handed the German international a start in the Champions League opener, and the youngster did not disappoint. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Kompany noted that the midfielder "deserved to start, it’s not gifted."
The deadlock was finally broken in the 47th minute in somewhat fortunate but clinical fashion. Harry Kane unleashed a powerful strike from distance that took a deflection off Bodo/Glimt defender Patrick Berg, falling perfectly into the path of Musiala. Showing no signs of rustiness, the midfielder swivelled and unleashed a fierce shot into the far corner to give the hosts the lead.
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Kane and Olise turn the screw
Once the opening goal was secured, the floodgates opened for the Bavarian giants. In the 61st minute, Michael Olise, who has become an integral part of Kompany’s tactical setup, delivered a pinpoint free-kick into the heart of the penalty area. Harry Kane, ever the predator, timed his run perfectly to head home the second goal of the night. It was a landmark strike for the England captain, marking his 55th goal in the Champions League and his 79th overall in European competitions, further cementing his status as one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the tournament.
The final quarter of the match saw Bayern add gloss to the scoreline as they completely overwhelmed the Norwegian side. Alphonso Davies made it 3-0 in the 77th minute with a characteristic burst of pace and finish, before Michael Olise took centre stage to finish the job. The former Crystal Palace man bagged a late brace, scoring in the 83rd minute and again deep into stoppage time to secure a comprehensive 5-0 result.
Bodo/Glimt's resistance finally broken
Despite the emphatic final scoreline, the first half was a far more frustrated affair for the home side. FK Bodo/Glimt arrived in Munich with a reputation as giant-killers, having recorded famous victories over Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan in the previous campaign. They lived up to that billing in the opening 45 minutes, sitting deep and frustrating Bayern’s creative stars. Joshua Kimmich came closest to breaking the tie early on, striking the post in the 35th minute before seeing another effort saved by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin just before the interval.
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Bayern maintain incredible opening record
This victory extends one of the most remarkable runs in European football. Bayern Munich have now won their opening match of a European campaign for 23 consecutive seasons. You have to go all the way back to the 2002/03 season to find the last time they suffered a defeat on matchday one, a 3-2 loss to Deportivo La Coruna. Since then, it has been a perfect record of 23 wins, a testament to the club's enduring consistency at the highest level of the game.
Looking ahead, the German giants will prepare for a trip to Norway on October 13th, where they will face Viking Stavanger in their next continental outing.
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