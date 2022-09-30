Mallorca vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Mallorca in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Barcelona take on Mallorca on Saturday as they look to keep it tight at the top La Liga's standings. A sixth consecutive win would propel the Catalan outfit above arch-rivals and current leaders Real Madrid at least temporarily.

Mallorca will be looking to hover in the safe zone after fighting off relegation last season. Barcelona defeated Elche 3-0 last time and thrashed Cadiz before that, but were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in between.

Xavi will try not to think about the Clasico clash that is in about two week's time, but there may be some planning ahead for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Inter.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Mallorca vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Mallorca vs Barcelona Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 2) Venue: Iberostar Stadium, Mallorca

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 2 and La Liga TV will showcase Barcelona vs Elche on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV India Sports 18 - 1 Voot Select

Mallorca squad & team news

Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre will not look to tinker much with the side that beat Almeria.

However, the hosts are likely to be without their injured trio of Timo Kadewere, Dominik Greif and Amath Ndiaye for Saturday's tie.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Costa; Sanchez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Grenier; Lee, Muriqi

Position Players Goalkeepers Rajkovic, Greif, Roman Defenders Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Russo, Copete, Cufre, Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez Midfielders Battaglia, Baba, De Galarreta, Sanchez, Grenier, Lee, Dani Rodriguez, Ndiaye, Junior, Llabres Forwards Muriqi, Kadewere, Angel Rodriguez, Prats

Barcelona team news and squad

Barcelona trio Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde picked up muscular problems while on international duty.

Ronald Araujo set to miss the rest of the year's action due to his thigh surgery, while Hector Bellerin will also be out of action until around the end of October on account of a calf injury sustained in training.

Andreas Christensen, Sergio Busquets and Raphinha are set to return to the XI, where Xavi may also look at handing Sergi Roberto his first league start of the season while trying to keep his players fresh for the mid-week action.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha