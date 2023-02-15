Child's play! Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces his own son in AC Milan training match as he steps up injury recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in AC Milan with training as he returns to full fitness, and came up against his own son Maximilian on Wednesday.

Zlatan back in training following knee surgery

Milan played U-18 team on Wednesday

Maximilian featured against father

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward underwent knee surgery in May 2022 before returning to training last week, and he played against a familiar opponent in Wednesday's session. Zlatan faced up against his son Maximilian during Milan's training match against the U-18 squad, with a difference of 25 years separating the two.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zlatan hasn't featured for the Serie A giants since the 2021-22 campaign, when his eight goals helped Milan to their first Scudetto in 11 years. The Rossoneri were able to down Champions League last-16 opponents Tottenham in his absence after Stefano Pioli deemed him "not 100%", although the Swede will likely be called upon later in the season as Milan's European qualification hangs in the balance.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZLATAN? The 41-year-old will be hoping to make get back into the action in the coming weeks, although there has been no set date for what will be a grand return.