Zambia midfielder Banda nets beauty of a goal as Djurgarden IF defeat GIF Sundsvall

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo star came on in the second half to round up an emphatic victory for his side at Norrporten Arena

Zambia international Emmanuel Banda scored a superb goal after coming off the bench to help his side Djurgarden IF record a 5-2 win against GIF Sundsvall in their Allsvenskan encounter on Sunday.

However, Sundsvall were the first to find the back of the net in the fifth minute through Ronaldo Damus, before Hjalmar Ekdal levelled matters for Djurgarden in the 14th minute in the fixture at Norrporten Arena.

Joel Asoro then put Djurgarden ahead for the first time in the game in the 19th minute, Haris Radetinac made it 3-1 in the 21st minute and Victor Edvardsen drilled home the fourth in the 38th minute for a 4-1 lead at the half-time break.

In the second period, the 24-year-old Chipolopolo was introduced in the 59th minute for Hampus Finndell and he rounded off the emphatic victory after his left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard area looped past Sundsvall custodian Andreas Andersson.

However, Sundsvall threatened a comeback when second-half substitute Pontus Engblom pulled a goal back but it was too late as Djurgarden held on to bag maximum points.

Despite coming on with 31 minutes left on the clock, Banda produced a remarkable display as he completed a total of 34 passes out of the 36 created, had 40 touches, and one shot on target which produced the fifth goal.

His goal against Sundsvall was the second of the current campaign. He opened his account against Orebro, scoring during a 3-0 victory. Last season for Djurgarden, Banda made eight Allsvenskan appearances, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Banda started his career with Zambian Super League side Nchanga Rangers FC and in July 2016, he moved to Portuguese club SC Esmoriz. He later signed for Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende on a three-year contract.

He made his league debut for Esmoriz on July 30, 2017, in a 1-0 home loss to Royal Excel Mouscron but later joined Beziers on loan in January 2019. In February 2020, Banda signed a three-year contract with Djurgarden.