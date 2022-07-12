Brazil's Anderson Daronco is the world's strongest referee...

Brazil is known to produce some of the finest talents in world football but did you know that the world's strongest referee too hails from the land of Samba?

Anderson Daronco - who officiates matches in the Brazilian leagues and Copa America - is considered the world's strongest match official.

The muscular referee has biceps that measure 44cm, weighs around 90 kg and has a height of 188 cm. Daronco has already become an internet sensation for his intimidating physique.

Interestingly, in 2017, he was asked to reduce his weight by physical instructors. He shed about 4 kg and was able to run 40 meters in less than six seconds as a result.

Getty Images

Who is Anderson Daronco?

Born on January 5, 1981, in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sui in Brazil, Anderson Daronco played handball and also pursued a career as a P.E (Physical Education) teacher before becoming a professional referee.

He underwent a refereeing course at Federacao Gaucha de Futebol in Rio Grande do Sui and turned a FIFA referee in 2014. He currently officiates matches in the Brazilian top division league and international competitions like Copa America.

Getty Images

He is nicknamed Juiz Fortao which means Strong Judge, a name that perfectly suits his physique.

Anderson Daronco, a man of principles

During officiating a Brazilian top-flight clash between Sao Paolo and Vasco da Gama in 2019, Daronco stopped the game after hearing homophobic chants from the Vasco (home) fans. He explained the situation to the coach and then walked out of the game.

Getty Images

The club officials and the coach then pleaded with the fans to stop their chanting which eventually worked. The 41-year-old did manage to stop an entire stadium. Indeed a 'Strong Judge'.

Will Anderson Daronco officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

In the list released by FIFA on May 19, 2022, of the match officials at the FIFA World Cup which had 39 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials. Daronco was not part of the list which means the Brazilian will not be travelling to Qatar in November.

When Anderson Daronco intimidated Hulk!

During a Brazilian top-division clash between Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paolo, the referee was involved in an altercation with former Brazil international forward Hulk.

After the game, Hulk and Anderson Daronco were seen having a verbal exchange after the player took issue with some decisions during the game.

Getty Images

According to Hulk, Daronco apparently told the player - "Be careful what you say outside."

Article continues below

"I said 'why?', and he replied because it's not the last game I'll referee from (of) you. Is this a threat or not? 'I don't know. In front of my four children, it was the conversation I had with him there,' claimed the player.