Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea face holders Lyon while Arsenal take on Bayern

Chelsea will face reigning European champions Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, while Arsenal take on Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, drew Wolfsburg in the last eight and debutantes Roma will take on the 2021 champions, Barcelona. That tie will see Vicky Losada, Barca's Champions League-winning captain, face her former team after a January transfer to the Italian club.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Lyon vs Chelsea Roma vs Barcelona PSG vs Wolfsburg

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon have been the dominant force in the women's game for the last decade or so, but only finished second in their group, allowing this tasty tie with Chelsea to be set-up.

A second-placed finish for Bayern, despite a 3-1 battering of Barca, also meant they were in for a tough draw.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The semi-final draw was also made, with PSG or Wolfsburg to take on Bayern or Arsenal in the last four, while the winner of Lyon vs Chelsea will face Roma or Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? The quarter-final first legs will be played across March 21 and 22, with the second legs following on March 29 and 30. Those who make the last four will play in the semi-finals at the end of April, with the UWCL final to be held in Eindhoven on June 3.