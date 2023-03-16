Where to watch & stream MLS games live

Aditya Gokhale
|
MLS logo above Apple TV logo on New York Red Bulls jerseyGetty
MLSInter MiamiNew York CityAtlanta SilverbacksCharlotteChicago Fire IICincinnatiColumbus CrewDC UnitedDallasHouston DynamoLA GalaxyLos AngelesNew YorkNew York RBOrlandoPhiladelphia UnionPortland Timbers (USSF)Seattle SoundersSporting KCSt. Louis City

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Major League Soccer live on TV & online

Major League Soccer has had an ever-growing increase in viewership over the last half-decade, with the quality of the league on the rise. After years of lagging behind other sports in the United States, soccer at the highest level has finally started catching up and taking over. In 2022, over 10 million people attended MLS games in stadiums all across the United States and Canada.

A massive set of eyeballs are peering into the North American soccer scene and live telecasts and streaming options have already had a great amount of discussion all around the globe, especially with the major broadcasting deal that has been signed between the MLS and Apple TV.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch MLS from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream MLS games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

▶ Watch MLS games live on Apple TV - get your Season Pass

The good news for MLS fans came in early in 2023 as Apple TV and Major League Soccer announced a 10-year broadcasting deal that would allow for the league to be streamed all across the world. A simple MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is all you need to watch every single MLS game, including the play-offs.

In the U.S., 34 regular season games, eight playoff games, and the MLS Cup final will also be televised on Fox/FS1 and Fox Deportes.

In Canada, TSN has the right to broadcast 68 regular season games that may be seen on TSN and RDS.

U.S. TV channel & stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ / FS1/Fox Deportes
Canada TV channel & stream:MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ / TSN
UK TV channel & stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+
Highlights (US & Canada)Apple TV
Highlights (international): Apple TV

Highlights of MLS games will be free-to-watch on Apple TV as fans can also replay the entire game of their choice at their behest.

Subscribers of MLS Season Pass will also be able to stream certain MLS Next and Next Pro games, as well as the Leagues Cup (a tournament between MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs).

How much does a MLS Season Pass cost?

The MLS Season Pass is available to Apple TV+ subscribers for $12.99 per month or $79 per season, while the deal for non-subscribers is $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Upcoming MLS games on TV

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 18Seattle Sounders vs LAFCApple TV MLS Season Pass / FOX4pm
Mar 18Toronto vs Inter MiamiApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18Montreal vs Philadelphia UnionApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18New York City FC vs DC UnitedApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18Atlanta United vs Portland TimberApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18New York Red Bulls vs Columbus CrewApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18Orlando City vs CharlotteApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18New England Revs vs NashvilleApple TV MLS Season Pass7:30pm
Mar 18Houston Dynamo vs Austin FCApple TV MLS Season Pass8:30pm
Mar 18Dallas vs Sporting KCApple TV MLS Season Pass8:30pm
Mar 18Chicago Fire vs FC CincinnatiApple TV MLS Season Pass9:30pm
Mar 18St Louis City SC vs San Jose EarthquakesApple TV MLS Season Pass9:30pm
Mar 18Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota UnitedApple TV MLS Season Pass10:30pm
Mar 18LA Galaxy vs Vancouver WhitecapsApple TV MLS Season Pass11:30pm

You can see a list of the upcoming MLS games to watch in the table above.

▶ Check out what other live soccer is on TV today