How to watch UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree, start times, streaming links & more

Live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend, here's how you can catch the next UFC fight

UFC 307 is shaping up to be an epic night of fights! Headlining the card is an exciting light heavyweight championship bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. Adding to the action, Raquel Pennington will defend her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena, while the legendary Jose Aldo takes on Mario Bautista.

Pereira, who's already had a fantastic 2024 with victories over Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, will be looking to defend his title for the third time this year in Salt Lake City. Rountree Jr., on the other hand, hasn't fought since his win against Anthony Smith in December 2023, making this matchup even more intriguing. A victory for Pereira could solidify his status as a pound-for-pound star and potentially pave the way for a future in the heavyweight division.

Curious about how to catch all the action? GOAL has got you covered with everything you need to know to watch UFC 307 from anywhere in the world.

When is UFC 307?

Date: Saturday, October 5

Saturday, October 5 Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah Main card start time (approx): 10 pm ET / 3 am BST (Sun)

UFC 307 is all set for Saturday, October 5, with the main card set for 10 pm ET / 3 am BST (Sun), preceded by prelims at 8 pm ET / 1 am BST and early prelims at 6:30 pm ET / 11:30 BST.

Where to watch UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree online and on TV

How to watch UFC 307 in the US

UFC 307 will be available to watch live on ESPN+ and ESPN+ PPV in the US. The UFC 307 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 307 is $79.99 for current subscribers.

How to watch UFC 307 in the UK

The UFC 307 main card will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the early hours of Sunday, October 6. A discovery+ subscription with TNT Sports costs £29.99 monthly.

How to watch UFC 307 in Australia

The UFC 307 main card will be available as a PPV on Foxtel's Main Event. Fans can also stream the fight through Kayo, with no subscription needed. The PPV price for UFC 307 is $59.95.

How UFC 307 from anywhere in the world

Below, GOAL breaks down how to watch and live stream UFC 307 from across the globe, including main card start times by country and PPV price:

Country Main card start time PPV price Watch United States 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT $79.99 USD ESPN+ Canada 10 pm ET $69.99 CAD Sportsnet+ United Kingdom 3 am BST / TNT Sports, discovery+ Ireland 3 am BST / TNT Sports, discovery+ France 4 am CEST / RMC Sport Germany 4 am CEST / DAZN Australia 12 pm AEST $59.95 AUD Kayo Sports

How to stream in other countries with a VPN

UFC fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, as well as a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Main Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena Bantamweight Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista Bantamweight Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison Middleweight Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland Welterweight Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley Strawweight Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo Middleweight Cesar Almeida vs Ihor Potieria Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint Preux Strawweight Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington Welterweight Court McGee vs Tim Means

Alex Pereira record and bio

Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Date of birth: July 7, 1987

July 7, 1987 Height: 6' 4"

6' 4" Reach: 80"

80" Total fights: 13

13 Record: 11-2-0

Khalil Rountree Jr. record and bio