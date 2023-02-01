WATCH: Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds star in hilarious announcement video for new Wrexham signing Eoghan O’Connell

Wrexham revealed the signing of Eoghan O'Connell in hilarious fashion, with co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds featuring in the video.

Wrexham signed O'Connell from Charlton

Co-owners featured in hilarious teaser video

McElhenney instructed Reynolds how to say name

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood stars each posted on their respective Twitter pages hinting the move before it became official, with Reynolds seemingly unable to pronounce the centre-back's first name. McElhenney, who is of Irish descent, tried to give him some pointers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Connell arrives at Wrexham on a permanent deal from League One side Charlton Athletic, having made 22 appearances for the Addicks this campaign. The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, where he also made four Champions League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR O'CONNELL? The Republic of Ireland international should be available for selection for Wrexham's National League fixture against Altrincham on Saturday.