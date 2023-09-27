WATCH: Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen refuses to celebrate despite scoring against Udinese amid TikTok row with his own club

Napoli star Victor Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal against Udinese amid a row with his own club surrounding a TikTok video.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli released a video of Osimhen missing from the spot against Bologna on TikTok and in the background added a high-pitched voice screaming 'Gimme penalty please'. That video was deleted, as was another one from a few days prior where the 24-year-old was branded a 'coconut' by the Serie A champions. The forward's agent Roberto Calenda has suggested that legal action could be taken against the Italian outfit for mocking his client on a public forum. But the striker, who snubbed some of his team-mates before the game, did not let that faze him as he returned to scoring ways with a clinical finish against Udinese on Wednesday night. However, Osimhen refused to celebrate despite putting his team two goals to the good. Napoli went onto win the game 4-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen was not best pleased by this turn of events and deleted every post related to Napoli on his social media as a result. While he started against Udinese, this is likely to lead to speculation he may leave the club in January. The Nigeria international has scored 62 goals for Napoli in 107 games since becoming their record signing for £79 million ($96m) in 2020.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli are next in action on Saturday against Lecce in Serie A, before taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 3.