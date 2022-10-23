WATCH: Lewandowski produces stunning turn & finish after dizzying Dembele run as Barca run riot against Athletic Club

Robert Lewandowski produced a stunning turn and finish to score for Barcelona after a dizzying run from Ousmane Dembele against Athletic Club.

Dembele and Roberto put Barca 2-0 up

Lewandowski slammed home third

Polish striker up to 17 goals for Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca ran riot in the first half of the Liga clash at Camp Nou on Sunday, with Dembele and Sergi Roberto putting them 2-0 up after just 18 minutes before Lewandowski also got in on the act. Dembele teed him up after driving to the edge of the box from the right wing, and the Polish striker showed great instincts to swivel with his first touch before smashing the ball high into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski now has 17 goals to his name from 15 games across all competitions since his summer move from Bayern Munich, having made the transition from the Bundesliga to La Liga seamlessly.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Lewandowski will face off against his former club when Bayern Munich arrive at Camp Nou in a crucial Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.