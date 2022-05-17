Watch: Klopp pulls out fist pumps while Milner and Konate throw shirts as Liverpool keep league title race alive

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The Reds were ecstatic to triumph at St. Mary's on Tuesday in their Premier League clash with Southampton

Jurgen Klopp pumped his fists while James Milner and Ibrahima Konate threw their shirts to visiting supporters on Tuesday after Liverpool's crucial 2-1 victory over Southampton.

The Reds fought back from a goal down to earn the victory, with Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip providing the goalscoring.

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat to maintain their Premier League title hopes.

Liverpool celebrate crucial win

