Angry Arsenal fans targeted Kevin De Bruyne with missiles as he left the pitch after his starring role in Manchester City's 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Arsenal fans threw bottles and cups at De Bruyne

Man City star mocked them on Instagram

Attacking midfielder was key in City's win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners supporters threw projectiles at the attacking midfielder late on in the crucial clash at the Emirates Stadium as bottles and cups landed near the Belgian down by the corner flag. De Bruyne did not seem to be bothered by the abuse and even mocked the home crowd on social media. He posted an image on Instagram with the message: "Beer, anyone?" followed by another picture of a cup flying over his head captioned: "Thanks".

Instagram/kevindebruyne

Instagram/kevindebruyne

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne played a starring role in City's victory over their Premier League rivals. He scored the opening goal for the reigning Premier League champions and then assisted Erling Haaland for his team's third. The result sees City go top of the table on goal difference, though Arsenal have a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY & ARSENAL? De Bruyne and his team-mates will look to hold onto first place when they visit Nottingham Forest in their next match, while Arsenal, who are now four games without a win, face a trip to Aston Villa.