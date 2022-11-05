WATCH: Arsenal stopper Ramsdale distracted by a pesky pigeon moments before conceding Southampton equaliser

- Pigeon appears to distract Ramsdale
WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season against Southampton back in October when Southampton held them to a 1-1 draw, and their title rivals may have an unexpected ally to thank for that. Moments before conceding against the Saints, Ramsdale appeared distracted by a pigeon wandering around his penalty area, and some believe this led to a lapse in concentration that allowed Stuart Armstrong to level the scores.
THE REACTION:
Some Arsenal fans are calling for extreme measures after seeing the footage of what distracted Ramsdale...
One fan thought of the worst case scenario after such a strange blunder.
This Southampton fan gave a rather damming assessment of what the pigeon has brought to St Mary's this season...
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have only dropped five points all season and may well be cursing the pigeon in May when the season ends - in order to match Manchester City you have to be pretty much faultless, just ask Liverpool fans.