Vinicius Junior wants Carlo Ancelotti ‘at Real Madrid AND Brazil’ as he’s ‘the best coach in the world’

Vinicius Jr. claimed Carlo Ancelotti to be the best coach in the world and wants the Italian to train him at both Real Madrid and Brazil.

Vinicius has bloomed under Ancelotti

Assisted twice against Chelsea in UCL

Wants Ancelotti to train both Real Madrid and Brazil

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward has discovered his best form under Ancelotti and has 21 goals and 16 assists to his name in 45 appearances across all competitions. In the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, Vinicius once again stepped up to the occasion and contributed with two assists in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over the Premier League outfit. It is no secret that the 22-year-old is a huge admirer of the Italian manager and insisted that the tactician should take up the Brazil national team offer along side coaching at Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ancelotti is the best coach in the world, for me and for all the players in the team. Hopefully, he can train me at both, at Real Madrid or in Brazil," he stated after winning against Chelsea

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Vinicius fired a warning to his teammates to keep their guard up at Stamford Bridge despite having a two-goal advantage in the bag. "We always have to stay strong for the second round. We know it's complicated but we're in good shape physically. We always want to win more goals. It's very difficult to play against Chelsea, who play with three central defenders plus two full-backs who come down to defend and it's very difficult," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius will be back in action on Saturday against Cadiz in La Liga before making a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the second leg on Tuesday.