'Very much under the standard' - USWNT legend Brandi Chastain expecting Vlatko Andonovski exit after World Cup disaster

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT suffered a surprise exit from the Women's World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16. The team's disappointing performance throughout the tournament, marked by a timid and disorganised approach, led to their earliest exit ever. After securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Andonovski's future with the team is uncertain as preparations begin for the upcoming Paris Games, and USWNT legend Chastain does not think that the tactician should continue in the hot seat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, I don't think he'll last," Chastain told ESPN podcast 'The Far Post'. "Unfortunately, his record doesn't speak to that. Four of 10 games in big tournaments, four wins, that's very much under the standard. I would say nine out of 10 would have been, we want you to win nine out of 10. And that you've only won four, that's hard."

However, Chastain admitted that coaches are under extreme pressure to deliver results, adding: "Coaches have a tough job, believe me, I live with a coach for 37 years coaching, and you live and die by your players. You hope that what you've given them is enough to influence the way that they make decisions and how they see the game and the success that they can have. But they're humans, we're all fallible, and we make mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, Chastain was quick to question if the USWNT are on the right path as parity in women's soccer has shifted the balance of power, with traditional powerhouse teams facing challenges from unexpected contenders.

"Sometimes the opponent presents something differently that maybe we didn't see coming and we didn't plan for that. Did we do enough to help our players to be agile enough to make change? I feel like we weren't that team. And I think we have to be that type of entity," she said.

"It's like we're the biggest shareholder of women's soccer. And so we have to be better in those moments because the world is looking at you, you have the biggest target and so for that reason, and that reason alone, would be enough to say like we have to move forward [without Andonovski]."

WHAT NEXT? Andonovski's future hangs in the balance as US soccer issued a statement pledging a thorough review of the World Cup performance and promised to undertake steps for further improvement. It remains to be seen if there is a new head coach in the dugout when USWNT return to action in September for two friendlies against South Africa.