Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: PPV price confirmed & how fans can watch on DAZN and Sky Sports

How much it will cost you to watch the most awaited boxing match this May

The highly anticipated Heavyweight boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place on May 18th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Brit and the Ukrainian will be defending their combined six titles when they meet, with Fury defending his WBC crown and Usyk looking to add it to his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring honours.

It's no doubt going to be one of the most exciting boxing matches to take place in 2024, as both fighters have undefeated records - only one fighter will walk away with that stat intact.

But, if you're in the UK and want to watch the fight, DAZN and Sky Sports have officially dropped prices, so you can get your PPV subscription in order for the big day.

How much is the PPV price to watch Fury vs Usyk?

DAZN has set its PPV price for new subscribers at £24.99, which includes a one-month DAZN subscription that usually costs £19.99. Existing DAZN subscribers will be charged £23.99 - a saving of £1.

Sky Sports Box Office has priced the fight at £24.95.

Fury vs. Usyk will also be available on TNT Sports, but the company has yet to release its pricing for the fight.

Across the pond, in the US, fans will be able to watch the fight on DAZN for $69.99.