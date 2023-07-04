Tim Ream reveals intention to represent USMNT at 2026 World Cup when he's 38 years old & insists he 'still feels fresh'

Fulham defender Tim Ream has revealed that he intends to represent the United States men's national team at the 2026 World Cup, when he is 38.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ream insists that he has no desire to retire from international football at the age of 35 and is hoping to be involved in the 2026 tournament on home soil. Indeed, he says that the USMNT's defeat to Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar merely reinforced his belief that he must play on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Ream said: "It had been a whirlwind for me. I was proud, though. I knew how much my wife and my kids sacrificed so I could go out and be there on the pitch. It was an unbelievable experience, and when that final whistle went against the Netherlands, I thought 'OK, this is it, I've made 50 or so appearances for the U.S. team, I've made it to a World Cup and I've achieved my dream.'

"But the more I thought about it, I thought, 'Why can't I get to another one?' I had that taste and I'm like, 'I want another one.' So that's where I'm at.

"I sometimes feel like people are trying to retire me, but I'm not ready for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ream made his USMNT debut in 2010, in a friendly against South Africa, and has played for his country at more than one Gold Cup, as well as the World Cup in 2022. He missed out on selection for the 2014 tournament, while the USMNT failed to qualify in 2018.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT are currently in action in the Gold Cup, with a squad made up of MLS players.