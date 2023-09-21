'It's not about rotation' - Thierry Henry explains why Mikel Arteta has dropped Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya at Arsenal

David Raya's loan transfer from Brentford to Arsenal during the summer transfer window has raised questions over Aaron Ramsdale's future.

Raya signed in summer transfer window

Ramsdale benched for two games

Henry thinks Raya is No.1 for Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has voiced his opinion on the Gunners' goalkeeping option and thinks that Mikel Arteta see David Raya as his No. 1. The summer signing has replaced Aaron Ramsdale in the starting XI, and Henry says it's not a case of rotation but because Arteta thinks Raya can help win Arsenal the Premier League title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not about who is right or who is wrong - Mikel Arteta is the coach. He sees David Raya as a guy that can win him the league. When he sold Bernd Leno, he saw Aaron Ramsdale as a guy that can help them get to the top four," he told CBS Sports.

"When you play at a big club, competition will happen. Second of all, when you are a striker and a club gets one of the best strikers in the world to compete with you, does a striker cry because you might not feel comfortable because there is another guy that can take my position at half-time or after an hour?

"I can tell you it's not easy as a striker to go on the field knowing that if you miss, in an hour someone will come on. It's not about rotation. I don’t think Mikel wants to rotate. He went to get a goalkeeper that I think, and he thinks, is going to win him the league. There is no rotation there. Bernd Leno went through the same thing! When Ramsdale arrived, Arteta wanted a goalkeeper that could get him into the top four. I think he sees Raya as the guy that can get him to win the title and that's why he plays him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his first two games for Arsenal, Raya has kept two clean sheets. Adding in the Spaniard's ability on the ball, Ramsdale may have to get used to life on the Arsenal bench.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will next be involved in the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday, September 24. It will be an interesting watch to see if Raya keeps his place or if Arteta starts Ramsdale instead.