Why was Thiago Silva not made Chelsea captain? Mauricio Pochettino explains decision to hand Reece James the armband

Mauricio Pochettino has offered an explanation as to why he gave Reece James the captain's armband over the likes of Thiago Silva.

James given armband in the summer

Pochettino explains why

Defender currently sidelined with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? James was given the armband after long-standing skipper Cesar Azpilicueta left the club in the summer. Many thought it would be the veteran defender Silva who Pochettino would pick, but the Argentinian opted for the younger option.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before Chelsea's game at West Ham on Sunday, Pochettino said: "For many different reasons, I am looking not only in the present but for the future. It was a good situation because Reece is ready to be captain. When the player is clever like Thiago, who is 38 and nearly 39. Do you think he is thinking about needing the armband? He is a captain as well like Reece and Chilwell. You don’t need the armband on to feel like a captain. He is a captain also and will help Chilwell and Reece. He will be a great captain for the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the honor being bestowed onto James, it looks as though Chelsea's captain might not actually be involved for a while. He lasted just over an hour in the opening day draw against Liverpool and it was later revealed he picked up a hamstring injury. It's the latest injury issue that has plagued the 23-year-old in his career.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The joy of being made captain of his boyhood club has quickly subsided with James' focus now back on getting match fit after another injury setback.