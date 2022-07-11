Suarez: I've received many MLS transfer offers

The 35-year-old forward will join a team that will help his chances of being included in Uruguay's squad for the World Cup

Luis Suarez says he has received several contract offers from MLS teams. The striker is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of last season and is looking for a new club. However, he is keeping his options open before making a decision on his next move.

The United States has long been regarded as a possible destination for the Uruguay international and he said he wants to join a team that will leave him in a good position to make the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old has spent most of his professional career in Europe but could be destined for a move away from the continent.

What did Suarez say about a move to MLS?

"The thing is that some possibilities are for January, I have to analyse everything," he said to Radio Sport 890.

"The market in MLS is very complex, some clubs want you but they don't have the slots, and so it would have to be for January. Other clubs want you now but I have to evaluate if they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

"I'm not closing the door to anyone and I've listened to all the offers. But if some MLS teams don't qualify for the playoffs, they end their season in the first week of October, and that's not useful for me because I would stop for a month ahead of the World Cup, which wouldn't be good for me."

Suarez dismisses Inter Miami rumours

Inter Miami were listed as one of the teams capable of luring the 35-year-old to MLS, with reports claiming the Florida side wanted to reunite him with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

But the ex-Ajax attacker says there is no truth to the speculation that the pair could end up in Miami this year.

"What was said about Inter Miami isn't real, a lot of things are said in the press and on social media, but we can't come out to deny things all the time," he added.

"Leo has his future at PSG, and then I don't know where he will want to retire. I have my sporting projects and then I'll analyse things with my family.

"We will surely end up living close to each other in Barcelona because we're friends and our families are too, but from there to ending up together in the same sporting project is a lot of speculation."

