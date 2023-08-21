'I made a mistake for sure': Spain FA President Luis Rubiales apologises for grabbing and kissing Barcelona star Jennifer Hermoso on podium after World Cup win

Spain Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has apologised for kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the podium after Spain's World Cup win.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso

Initially blasted critics

Has since apologized

WHAT HAPPENED? There was widespread criticism of Rubiales after he grabbed and kissed players, including Hermoso on the lips, on the podium during the trophy presentation ceremony in Sydney on Sunday. Rubiales' initial reaction to the backlash was to lambast critics as 'losers' and 'a*sholes' during an appearance on Cadena Cope's El Partidazo on Sunday evening. On Monday, however the president adopted a more contrite tone in a video released to the media.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rubiales said: "I have made a mistake. I have to recognize that, because in a moment of maximum euphoria, without any bad intentions, without any bad faith, what happened happened, very spontaneously, without any bad faith on either side."

"From here, we saw it as something natural, normal, and not at all in bad faith. But outside, there seems to have been an uproar. Of course, if there are people who have been hurt by this, I have to apologise, there is no other way".

Rubiales concluded: "I will learn from this and understand that when you are president of an institution as important as the Federation especially in ceremonies and in this type of matters, you have to be more careful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Rubiales controversy wasn't the only dramatic development after Spain's historic victory. It also emerged that winning goalscorer Olga Carmona played Sunday's final unaware that her father had died. The heartbreaking news was only broken to the Real Madrid star after the celebrations and media duties were complete.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUBIALES AND SPAIN? Rubiales and the squad have jetted back to Spain where tonight they will present the trophy to fans gathered near Madrid's Royal Palace. Those celebrations will include Carmona, who has chosen to attend.