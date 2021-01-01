Solskjaer reacts to claims Cavani is unhappy at Man Utd

The forward's father claimed his son is unhappy at Old Trafford and wants to leave the club at the end of the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated Manchester United are ‘fond’ of Edinson Cavani and that no decision has been made on his future.

The Uruguayan's father Luis Cavani claimed on Tuesday that his son was looking to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

United, meanwhile, are hopeful of keeping the 34-year-old at the club for another year after being impressed by the impact he has made both on and off the pitch.

What has Solskjaer said?

Speaking in his Europa League press conference Solskjaer said: “Edinson is fully focused on being available for us and is working really hard to get fit.

"From my bad Portuguese and his better English he is very proud to play for Man Utd and he’s always going to give his best as long as, and if that is beyond this season as well, a decision hasn’t been made.

"As we’ve said he’s made a great contribution so far, we’re just working on getting him back on the pitch and fit and we’ll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves.

“I can’t comment on what has been said, I can only say that we’re very pleased with Edinson, he’s working really hard to be available.

"Every day, day in, day out he’s proving his personality and his professionality and even in his broken English he is really helping the young kids as we wanted him to.

"We knew he wouldn’t be able to play every game because he had been out before for so long. Now, let’s make sure he plays as much football as possible until the end of the season and scores as many goals as he can and helps the young players, the strikers, the forwards, even the rest of the group with his mentality.

"And then he will make his decision. He knows we’re very fond of what he’s given to the club, even though he’s probably played less games than he probably wanted to.”

What did Cavani’s father say?

Luis Cavani claimed his son is unhappy and is looking to move, speaking to South American outlets he said: “My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America.

“I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.

"I think he's going to come back in June this year. He has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave in June.

"There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole 'n*grito' ban issue annoyed him. That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down."

Why was he banned?

Cavani was handed a three-game ban by the Football Association for a public Instagram post which made reference to a friend with the word n*****. The FA deemed the word in the post "racially offensive" although accepted that he was not intentionally racist. Despite the lack of intention he was still fined £100,000 and handed a three-match ban.

The Uruguayan players’ union called on the FA to overturn the ban because it was “a true discriminatory act, which is completely reprehensible and against Uruguayan culture”.

Is Cavani available for the game against AC Milan?

The striker missed the Manchester derby with a knock he picked up in training and Solskjaer confirmed he is unlikely to be available for the Europa League knockout fixture on Thursday night.

When does Cavani's contract expire?

Cavani's deal expires at the end of the season but there is an option for it to be extended for a further year.

