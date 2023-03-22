Soccer AM AXED! Sky Sports' iconic show will only run for 10 more episodes after surprise decision that has left co-host Jimmy Bullard 'fuming'

Sky Sports have moved to cancel the show in a decision which has not gone down well with the presenters.

Iconic show has run for almost 30 years

Will finish at end of season

Presenters angry at decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Iconic football show Soccer AM has been running since 1995 but has just 10 episodes left after Sky Sports decided to cancel the long-running programme, as reported by The Sun. Presenter Jimmy Bullard and co-host John Fendley are said to be "fuming" at the decision after staff were informed the show would finish at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customer," Sky Sports said in a statement.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Soccer AM gained a cult following with its mixture of football, chat, celebrity and humour and saw footballers past and present feature alongside Hollywood stars. It was initially launched with Russ Williams and Helen Chamberlain as hosts before Tim Lovejoy joined and replaced Williams. The decision has reportedly been made amid falling ratings and follows Sky Sports shows such as The Sunday Supplement and Goals on Sunday, which have also been dropped.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

@Sky

WHAT NEXT? Soccer AM is set to be replaced by Saturday Social, a new show that is aimed at younger viewers.