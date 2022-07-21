Simon Banza: Braga sign DR Congo prospect from Lens

The 25-year-old has teamed up with the Portuguese topflight side to continue his professional career

Sporting Braga has announced the signing of Simon Banza from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 25-year-old who is eligible to represent DR Congo at the international level penned a five-year contract with the Archbishops, meaning he will remain at Estadio Municipal de Braga until 2027.

“Simon Banza is the latest signing for SC Braga. The 25-year-old French striker arrives from Lens and signed a contract valid for the next five seasons, being shielded by a termination clause of 40 million euros,” a statement from Braga read.

Article continues below

“Born in Creil (France), Simon Banza was a graduate of Lens and was loaned last season to Famalicão, a club for which he scored 17 goals, having also added 5 assists in 33 games.

“Simon Banza is another option for the attack of the team led by Mister Artur Jorge.”

During the 2021-22 campaign, Banza represented Famalicao and played 29 league games with 14 goals to his credit.

In his first interview, he expressed his delight in joining Braga, while explaining that the club’s project was of interest to him.

"First of all, I would like to say that SC Braga is a great club. I had the opportunity to face them last season and they were really high-level games,” he said.

“I am very happy to be here and I appreciate all the support you have given to me. I hope to achieve great achievements together with the whole team and supporters.

"SC Braga is a team that loves to compete. I saw the games they played in the Europa League last season. The team is very good, and has great players. The fans are fervent and the city lives football a lot."

Banza is quick to set his target for the 2022-23 season while sending a warm message to the club faithful.

“This season, I want to play as many games as possible,” he continued.

“I hope to score many goals and help the team go as far as possible in the various competitions, in the league, in the cups and in the Europa League. I want to help the club do better than last season.

“We're going to win together. I'm so glad you're here. Thank you for your support. "Allez" Braga! Let's go!"