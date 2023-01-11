Sadio Mane reaches injury recovery milestone with Bayern Munich after missing World Cup

Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane has started running, a major step in his comeback from a right leg injury sustained in early November.

Underwent lower leg surgery

10-12 week initial recovery

Hoping to return before PSG clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane picked up a serious injury to his right tibia on November 8, and underwent surgery to fix a tendon shortly after. The original timeline for the Senegalese's return was 10-12 weeks, and he's well on schedule, as the club shared an update of their star man running with reduced weight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern find themselves shorthanded heading into the new year. They are without key players Mane, Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez, with a Champions League knockout stage tie against Paris Saint-Germain set for February 14.

The Bundesliga leaders signed Mane from Liverpool last summer in a deal worth €41 million (£35m/$43m) and hope he can lead them to silverware down the stretch of the 2022-23 campaign.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The Senegalese winger is set to ramp up his recovery over the coming weeks, with a view to returning in time for Bayern Munich's Champions League and Bundesliga push.