Sadio Mane sent warning about Bayern future amid links with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane has been warned by Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel that he is not an automatic starter at the club, after an "unsatisfactory" season.

Mane struggled last season

Involved in clash with Leroy Sane

Linked with Al-Nassr move

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane endured a difficult first season at Bayern after his move from Liverpool, making just 18 Bundesliga starts. In that time, the Senegal international scored seven goals and provided five assists, but he grabbed headlines for a clash with Leroy Sane, in which the Germany international was allegedly punched by the ex-Reds star, and Tuchel has now confirmed that he is not guaranteed minutes in Bavaria.

WHAT THEY SAID: Per Bayern's official website, Tuchel said: "Basically, he had an unsatisfactory season and fell short of expectations. The competition is very high in the position where I see him at his strongest, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

"We're very open and honest with each other, he's our player, he has a contract. We demand everything from him and he demands everything from us. The starting position is not easy, time will tell us more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports have suggested that Bayern could be willing to sell Mane this summer and Al-Nassr are willing to take him to Saudi Arabia so he can link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. It remains to be seen if the winger will be willing to move to the Pro League, however.

WHAT NEXT? Mane is likely to be involved as Bayern continue their pre-season preparations.