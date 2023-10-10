Rudi Garcia is on his last legs! Napoli CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis sensationally criticises manager publically and accuses him of 'not knowing Italian football' with Antonio Conte waiting in the wings

Napoli owner and CEO Aurelio De Laurentiis has sensationally criticised the club's head coach Rudi Garcia.

De Laurentiis having 'bad time' with Garcia

Will take appropriate decision soon

Napoli faced back-to-back defeats

WHAT HAPPENED? Garcia could lose his job after the club endured back-to-back defeats against Real Madrid and Fiorentina. Club owner De Laurentiis has admitted he is not enjoying Garcia's time as coach and heavily hinted that he could be sacked soon if results do not improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at an event at the University of Rome, De Laurentiis said: "I am having a bad time with him. I am an entrepreneur and I must be interested in what happens inside the company. The coach and the sports director are at your service. I will make appropriate decisions at the right time. The environment can’t influence me, one must always take time to think. Every hasty decision is a wrong decision. In life, it’s not possible to have everything here and now. It is necessary to keep our heads down and work hard.

"When you hire a coach who no longer knows Italian football, it’s normal to struggle, the same would have happened to everyone. It’s useless to blame newcomers, football is not like a building under construction, which won’t collapse if you are sure it was built well. In football, there are incidents, injuries, and suspensions. There is no mathematical solution to win the title and I believe we’ll be in the race until the end of this season. “Aside from choosing him, my only responsibility is that I could not remain close to him every day at Castel Volturno."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Napoli CEO further revealed that he interviewed Thiago Motta and Luis Enrique before giving the job to Garcia. While Motta refused to take the job, De Laurentiis did not like the former Spanish national team coach after speaking to him.

He added: "I interviewed Thiago Motta, but he didn’t want to take the risk of replacing a coach who had achieved so much. I called Luis Enrique too and luckily he went to France. Look at the results he’s having. He didn’t convince me during a round of talks that lasted three days. I called many coaches."

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Napoli officials including their CEO, held a crisis meeting with the head coach on Monday where they reportedly spoke about Garcia's future at the club. It is also being reported that if the club part ways with their current manager, they could consider appointing Antonio Conte at the helm.