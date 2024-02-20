Roman Reigns hints at appearance in Perth for WWE Elimination Chamber

Could we see the Tribal Chief in Perth?

With the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth drawing close on February 24, Roman Reigns has hinted at a potential appearance at the event.

The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is on the roadmap to one of the biggest WWE events of the year - Wrestlemania 40. Although Roman Reigns is not on the official match card - we could see the Tribal Chief show up anyway.

A video posted to social media platform X shows Roman Reigns and Paul Hayman talking about the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. When Reigns asks Hayman if he needs to go, he says no.

But, after learning that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes would be appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect - he says, "﻿‘the only thing coming out of their mouth should be acknowledging me."

Reigns isn't advertised as going to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, but this video could all be part of a surprise element... or not. Either way, we'll see what happens this Saturday.

At the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

What's the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth match card looking like?

Getty Images

The WWE Elimination Chamber, which is taking place in Perth, Australia, already has some tasty match-ups, including an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the New Catch Republic and The Judgment Day.

There will also be a Women's World Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, as well as the standard men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches.

How can I watch the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event?

In the United States, you can watch WWE Elimination Chamber on pay-per-view through NBC’s Peacock TV service.

In the UK, you can watch the show with TNT on TNT Sports Box Office.

In Australia, you can catch all the WWE Elimination Chamber action live on Kayo Sports.

How can I get tickets to Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Tickets for the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth are available to buy now from Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $50 and can go as high as $3,000.

There are still plenty of tickets left - so if you love WWE, this is your chance to see some of its best superstars.