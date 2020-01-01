Roger Assale: Why I joined Dijon from Young Boys

The 26-year-old striker has explained his motivation for teaming up with the Owls from his Swiss Super League outfit

Roger Assale claims the French elite division will aid his progress in football after he joined Ligue 1 outfit Dijon.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Owls having spent three seasons with Swiss top-flight side Young Boys on a four-year contract for a fee worth €4m.

Assale had missed out on a move to Montpellier in January, however, his arrival at Stade Gaston means the African comes in as a replacement for departing Julio Tavares.

According to the 26-year-old, playing for the French elite side will help his growth in the beautiful game.

"The most important thing is to feel that the club really shows the need to recruit you. In addition, when you play for a club that is part of the five best championships in the world, it gives you gives even more motivation,” Assale told the club website.

“The goal for me was to reach a new level. The Swiss championship is good, but Ligue 1 will allow me to continue my progress. It's a new challenge that awaits me and I will give the best of myself to contribute to the development of the team and the club.

“I am very happy, honoured and motivated by the idea of ​​wearing the Dijon jersey.

"I watched Ligue 1 regularly on television because it is one of the best championships in the world.

“To learn, you always have to look at what is best. It will not be easy against great teams and very good players, but I will give my best and always push forward."

The versatile striker refused to mention his most preferred role, claiming he would give his best in whatever role he is called upon to play.

"It will all depend on how the coach wants to use me. I think I can add something more to each position of the attack, whether it's on the sides or in the centre,” he added.

“I'm a striker who really likes to take the depth and I will try to bring that more to Dijon.”

He becomes the tenth new player in Stephane Jobard’s squad after Algeria's Yassine Benzia, Congo DR's Ngonda Muzinga, Cape Verde's Julio Tavares, Senegal's Alfred Gomis, Guinea-Bissau's Mama Balde, Cameroon's Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Morocco's Fouad Chafik and Gabon's duo of Didier Ndong and Bruno Ecuele Manga.