Real Madrid’s new No.7! Vinicius Jr inherits famous shirt from Eden Hazard to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic jersey at Santiago Bernabeu has come up for grabs following the departure of Eden Hazard – with the Belgian forward being released as a free agent. He had filled the No.7 spot in Real’s ranks since 2019-20.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Hazard toiled in the Spanish capital, Vinicius has seen his stock soar. The Brazil international, who joined Real from Flamengo in 2018, has become one of the most exciting talents on the planet. At just 22 years of age, he already has 225 appearances and 59 goals for the Blancos to his name – to sit alongside the two La Liga titles and Champions League crown that he has helped to capture.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vinicius will be giving up No.20 in Madrid, which is expected to go to Fran Garcia following his return to the Bernabeu from Rayo Vallecano, while fellow Brazilian Rodrygo is being upgraded from 21 to 11.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius endured a testing 2022-23 on the personal front, as he was subjected to vile racist taunts on a regular basis, but he will not be running away from his tormentors and is expected to sign a new contract this summer that will keep him in Madrid until 2027.