Rasmus Hojlund - a good signing for Man Utd or should they be doing better?

Stephen Darwin
Rasmus Hojlund DenmarkGetty Images
Manchester UnitedR. HøjlundCOMMUNITYPremier LeagueAtalantaSerie A

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund as they look to add a new striker to their ranks - but is he the right man?

Manchester United are locked in talks with Atalanta as they attempt to add a new No.9 to their squad ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. Having dropped interest in the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen due to their lofty price tags, Rasmus Hojlund now looks the most likely to move to Old Trafford, with personal terms having been agreed.

The Dane, who scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Serie A side last season, appears to be the primary target, with United's limited budget restricting their ability to manoeuvre in the market.

So what do you think? Will Hojlund - who has been likened to Erling Haaland - prove to be a big hit in the Premier League or should the Red Devils find someone else? Let us know in the comments! 👇

