Polls & Quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player to score a World Cup knockout stage hat-trick?
Matt O'Connor-Simpson
09:53 WAT 07/12/2022
Ramos also laid on an assist in the Seleccao's dominant 6-1 victory over Switzerland, as Fernando Santos' side firmly established themselves as one of the favourites to go all the way.
Netting three goals in the knockout stages of the grandest footballing stage on earth is not an easy task.
In fact, only 20 other players in World Cup history have managed it. Think you can name them all? This is a tough one, so good luck.
