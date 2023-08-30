Heading back to the Premier League! Barcelona strike Clement Lenglet deal with Aston Villa

Clement Lenglet is set to return to the Premier League as he will join Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.

Lenglet set to join Aston Villa on loan

Villa will cover 75 percent of player's wages

Spent the last season on loan at Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Tottenham and he is now all set to return to England. Barcelona have struck a deal with Villa which will see Lenglet spend yet another loan spell in the Premier League until June 30, 2024, according to Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per the deal between the two clubs, Villa will cover 75 percent of the player's wages while the remaining will come from the Catalan giants. Lenglet had appeared in 35 matches for Spurs last season, including 26 in the Premier League where he scored once and provided two assists.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Unai Emery's side will be next seen in action on Thursday when they take on Hibernian in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-offs clash.