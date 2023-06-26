Phil Foden's son Ronnie gains 1 million Instagram followers inside 14 hours of Man City star setting up account

Phil Foden’s four-year-old son, Ronnie, has accrued 1 million Instagram followers inside 14 hours of his father seeing up the account.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City playmaker has created the account after seeing his son become something of a social media sensation. Ronnie was seen celebrating with the City players as they revelled in their Treble heroics of 2022-23. He joined his dad on the field when the Premier League title was lifted, before then mingling with Erling Haaland – sticking his tongue out for a selfie with the Norwegian striker at one stage – when Champions League glory was savoured in Istanbul.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronnie Foden, who was born in January 2019, also took the stage in Manchester following City’s open-top bus parade and will have plenty of stories to tell when he gets older – with many of those memories set to be caught on camera.

WHAT NEXT? Foden Jr has just one Instagram post for now – on June 26, 2023 – but is already up to seven figures in the follower count, with dad Phil saying that “El Wey” has arrived after seeing his son handed that nickname by a legion of followers in Mexico and South America.