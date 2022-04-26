What is Pep Guardiola's record vs Real Madrid? How Man City boss has fared against the Blancos

Chris Burton
Getty

The Catalan coach is preparing to be reunited with rivals that he has faced on a regular basis in domestic and continental competition down the years

Manchester City are preparing to lock horns with Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, with that two-legged tie set to see Blues boss Pep Guardiola reunited with a familiar foe.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has locked horns with the Blancos on a regular basis in domestic and continental competition down the years.

Unsurprisingly, given the calibre of player at his disposal, he has tended to fare admirably in meetings with the Liga heavyweights, but how does his overall record read? GOAL takes a look…

What is Pep Guardiola's record vs Real Madrid?

Having inherited the managerial reins at Barcelona in the summer of 2008, it was never going to take long for Guardiola’s path to cross with their Clasico rivals.

His first meeting with Real Madrid came on December 12, 2008 and proved to be a memorable event as the Blaugrana ran out 2-0 winners at Camp Nou.

Guardiola’s second clash with the Blancos was even more entertaining, with a stunning 6-2 victory savoured at Santiago Bernabeu in May 2009.

He took maximum points from his first five La Liga fixtures against the old adversaries from the Spanish capital and only suffered defeat against them on two occasions across 15 encounters as Barca boss.

The last of those, in April 2012, started a run of three successive setbacks against the Blancos – with Bayern Munich enduring costly reversals home and away in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 Champions League.

Guardiola had emerged victorious in a European last-four tie with Real once before, in 2010-11, and will be hoping to see City repeat those heroics in the present.

Since arriving in English football back in 2016, the Catalan has taken on the 13-time continental kings just once – with his Premier League title hopefuls claiming a 4-2 aggregate success at the last-16 stage in 2020.

Overall, Guardiola’s record makes for impressive reading, with 11 victories, four draws and four defeats taken from 19 meetings with Real.

Date

Competition

Result

Dec 18, 2008

La Liga

Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid

May 2, 2009

La Liga

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

Nov 29, 2009

La Liga

Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid

Apr 10, 2010

La Liga

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Nov 29, 2010

La Liga

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Apr 16, 2011

La Liga

Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Apr 20, 2011

Copa del Rey final

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

Apr 27, 2011

Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

May 3, 2011

Champions League semi-final

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

Aug 14, 2011

Super Cup final

Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Aug 17, 2011

Super Cup final

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

Dec 10, 2011

La Liga

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Jan 18, 2012

Copa del Rey quarter-final

Real Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Jan 25, 2012

Copa del Rey quarter-final

Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

Apr 21, 2012

La Liga

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Apr 23, 2014

Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich

Apr 29, 2014

Champions League semi-final

Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid

Feb 26, 2020

Champions League last-16

Real Madrid 1-2 Man City

Aug 7, 2020

Champions League last-16

Man City 2-1 Real Madrid

What has Pep Guardiola said on his record vs Real Madrid?

The 51-year-old has every reason to be proud of his efforts against Real, with an impressive record against fearsome opponents helping him to cement a standing as one of the finest tactical brains in the business.

Guardiola has, however, never been one to rest on his laurels or to read too much into events of the past.

For him, focus must forever be locked on the present and future as continuous improvement is chased down.

With that in mind, he has said of his previous duels with the Blancos: “I’ve lost and won against Real Madrid. You play hundreds of times against a rival and you win and lose, so none of that comes into it.

“With the talent they have, the only way you can beat them is try to have more talent.

“I have worked with some great teams that have faced them, but I don't feel any special sense for having beaten them. That belongs to the players. It's not something I can be especially pleased with.”