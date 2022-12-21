Pele's family suspend home Christmas celebrations to stay with legend at hospital as cancer progresses

Pele's daughter Kelly Nascimento published an update about the Brazil icon as he battles cancer.

Pele remains in a common room at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, but the facility announced that the former football star is experiencing a progression in his cancer that has elevated concern about his condition.

The 82-year-old has battled cancer since 2021 and is also dealing with a heart condition.

"Insta family, our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter wrote on Instagram. "We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!

"We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world!

"Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.

"We are going to turn this room into a Sambódromo (just kidding), we will even make caipirinhas (not kidding!!).

"We wish everyone who celebrates a Christmas that filled with family, full of children, some fighting 🤷🏽‍♀️ and TONS of Love and Health !!

"We love you, we will give you an update next week."