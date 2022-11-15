Oparaku believes Osimhen 'sabotaged' Nigeria and should be sanctioned for missing Portugal friendly - Reports

Nigeria legend Mobi Oparaku has called for action to be taken against Victor Osimhen after he was ruled out of the Super Eagles friendly.

Injured Osimhen was replaced by Dessers

He last played for Nigeria against Sao Tome & Principe

He played 90 minutes for Napoli against Udinese

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Osimhen was among the European-based players summoned by coach Jose Peseiro for the fixture set for Jose Alvalade Stadium on Thursday.

However, on Monday, Nigeria Football Association issued a statement confirming the Napoli forward will not be available for selection owing to an injury. His place was taken by Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers.

This came after he had featured for 90 minutes and scored as Napoli defeated Udinese 3-2 on Saturday.

In September, Osimhen was called up for the friendly against Algeria but was later ruled out due to injury. The latest development has caught the attention of the 45-year-old Oparaku, who has demanded action to be taken against the player.

WHAT HE SAID: “This is sabotage. He wasn’t injured, I saw him at the weekend and he was not substituted due to injury,” Oparaku who featured for Nigeria during the 1998 World Cup told Brila FM as quoted by Completesports.

“Because it’s a friendly and we are not going to the World Cup he has come out to say he is not playing. This is sabotage he should be sanctioned.“

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's last appearance for the Super Eagles came on June 13 when they hammered Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in a Group A fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

During the match at Adrar Stadium in Morocco, he scored four goals. Since then, he has missed friendly matches against Algeria and Costa Rica.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? With the Super Eagle out injured, he will wait for January 4 to return to action when Napoli take on Inter Milan in a Serie A fixture at the San Siro Stadium.