Omurwa: Estrela da Amadora announce signing of Kenya defender from Wazito FC

The 23-year-old Kenya international will now play in Liga 2 after joining for undisclosed from the Nairobi-based side

Estrela da Amadora have announced the acquisition of defender Johnstone Omurwa.

The 23-year-old Harambee Star has been unveiled by the Portuguese second division outfit just a month after Sektzia Ness Ziona FC reported they had signed the player from FKF Premier League side Wazito FC.

Without dvulging details of the contract signed, Amadora have confirmed the arrival of Omurwa by stating on their Instagram page: "Centre defender Johnstone Omurwa has arrived to strengthen our defence, and it will be his first time to play in Portugal.

"Omwura is ready to defend the shirt of Amadora."

GOAL now understands Omurwa's move to Israel hit a snag after he failed trials hence the decision to move to Portugal.

"It is true Ness Ziona had handed him a contract to sign but things did not go as planned, it is the reason we moved with speed to secure him a team in Portugal," a source close to the player who did not want to be named told GOAL.

Omurwa's new club is based in Amadora, northwest of Lisbon, features in the Liga Portugal 2 and it was newly founded in 2020, when Clube Desportivo Estrela merged with Club Sintra Football.

His football career started immediately after he left school when he for Wazito in 2017, before switching to Mathare United in 2018 where he made his league debut against Vihiga United in February 2018.

In August 2019, Omurwa returned to Wazito and was linked with a transfer to Angolan outfit Petro Atletico in summer 2020, but the deal fell through. In 2021, he attended trials in South Africa with Bidvest Wits but he returned home to rejoin Wazito in the Kenyan league.

Omurwa has played internationally for the Kenya national U23 team, making his debut against Mauritius in a 2020 Olympic qualification match in November 2018.

He made his debut for the senior team on September 8, 2019, in a 1-1 friendly draw against Uganda.