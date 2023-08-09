Neymar to join Lionel Messi in MLS?! LAFC weighing up sensational move for wantaway PSG superstar

Neymar could follow former team-mate Lionel Messi to MLS this summer, with LAFC preparing a sensational move for the Brazilian star.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave this summer as the Brazilian eyes a return to his former side, Barcelona. Amid the possibility of Neymar exiting the French champions, MLS clubs have suddenly shown interest in him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, (via CaughtOffside), Neymar's situation has alerted a number of MLS teams, with LAFC even preparing a move to sign the superstar. Despite US clubs' interest in him, however, Romano maintains that Neymar's first priority remains returning to Barcelona.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are ready to sell, too, but they won't let him go for cheap and have slapped a €150 million (£129m/$165m) price tag on the player. Other than LAFC and Barcelona, the 31-year-old is also being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? His future is well and truly up in the air as it stands. It was recently report by Sport that a Saudi Arabian club could sign Neymar this summer and immediately send him on loan to Barcelona.