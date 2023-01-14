'Show Mudryk some love!' - Chelsea appear to confirm £89m Mudryk transfer as Arsenal set to miss out

Chelsea's official Instagram account suggested a deal for Shakhtar winger Mykhailo Mudryk is definitely going to happen.

Chelsea asked fans for Mudryk messages

Mudryk set to sign for £89 million

Blues beat Arsenal to signature

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's social media team sure seems confident after posting a picture of Mudryk and asking fans to "show love" before the deal has been made official. Mudryk has been heavily linked with Arsenal since the start of the January transfer window but the Gunners were seemingly reluctant to pay the whopping £89 million it took for Chelsea to secure him. Now, he's on his way to London to sign a massive seven-year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea remain in 10th place following their 2-1 defeat to west London rivals Fulham on Thursday. Graham Potter has struggled to find his feet since replacing Thomas Tuchel but seemingly has the backing of Boehly and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK?: The young winger hasn't officially signed for the club just yet but is reportedly on his way to complete a medical evaluation and put pen to paper. As Chelsea's injury crisis worsens, Mudryk may well be thrown into the deep end against Liverpool on January 21.