MNM is back! Messi, Mbappe & Neymar start for PSG in Ligue 1 for first time since World Cup

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are all back in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI for their Ligue 1 clash with Reims.

MNM start together vs Reims

Last Ligue 1 start came back in November

Hakimi also in, Verratti still out

WHAT HAPPENED? The three men have appeared together twice since the World Cup break, starting across the frontline in PSG's friendly win against Riyhad All-Stars. Kylian Mbappe also came on at halftime in a Ligue 1 loss to Rennes to complete the trio, but this is the first time they all figure to play a full contest from the start in the French top flight in two months.

Achraf Hakimi is also in the lineup, while Marco Verratti hasn't quite recovered from a minor injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are first in Ligue 1, but hold a precarious two-point lead over Lens. The Parisians have struggled with injuries of late, with Verratti, Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Neymar all struggling with various knocks since the World Cup break.

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG manager Christophe Galtier conceded that his team must improve after their last Ligue 1 game, a 1-0 loss to Rennes.

"We need to find a lot more rhythm, intensity and technical relationship between one another," Galtier said. "I'm not going to talk about worry, but there has to be awareness. We can find a thousand excuses, but the World Cup is over. Even if we have been dispersed for eight weeks, we need to find cohesion and rhythm in our game."

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 leaders have a string of domestic fixtures ahead, before playing Bayern Munich in the Champions League in mid-February.