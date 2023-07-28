Manchester City have received approval to go ahead with their ambitious £300m stadium expansion plan that would increase capacity to 62,000.

City to renovate Etihad Stadium

Want to increase capacity to 62,000

Plans to build hotel, roof walk and fan zone

WHAT HAPPENED? City has set up a detailed renovation plan to provide a best-in-class fan experience at the Etihad Stadium and aim to position the venue as a year-round entertainment and leisure destination. They also plan to build a 400-bed hotel, TV studio, roof walk and a fan zone for up to 3,000 people. This project has been approved by Manchester Council’s planning committee as several members voiced their support in favour of the plan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is estimated that the project will create 3,000 jobs including 1,795 new full-time position and would also push around £70 million into the economy of Greater Manchester every year. Upon completion of the project, the north stand capacity will be increased by 7,900 taking the total capacity to 61,968.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Danny Wilson, City’s Managing Director of city operations, said: “We are delighted that Manchester City Council’s planning committee has approved the Club’s proposals for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium.

“This development will not only enable the Club to enhance and expand its offering to fans and visitors on both matchday and non-matchday, but it will also create lasting long-term economic and social benefits for our local community, building on the regeneration work City Football Group has delivered in East Manchester since 2008.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Construction is expected to begin in November 2023 and the target remains to finish before the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season in August.