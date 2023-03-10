The Glazer family are still willing to sell the club if the right offer arrives but may have to wait a little longer to do a deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd's American owners had hoped to complete a sale in the first four months of 2023 but are now targeting a deal before the transfer window reopens in June, as reported by The Telegraph. The Glazer family want at least £5 billion for the club but offers from Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have not yet met their asking price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are thought to be "at least four parties" interested in buying United, with the Glazers described as being "determined sellers" as long as their valuation is met. All bidders are set to be given access to the club's financial records and opportunities to look around Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training ground as part of the takeover process.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping there are funds available to strengthen his side in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and also want a new No. 9, with Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen also having been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

DID YOU KNOW? United have won 31 games in all competitions this season, more than any other team in Europe's big five leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Southampton at Old Trafford.