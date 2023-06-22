Man Utd tell Harry Kane to hand in transfer request to force Tottenham exit as frustrated Red Devils issue ultimatum

Frustrated Manchester United reportedly issued an ultimatum to Harry Kane, telling the striker to hand in a transfer request to force a move.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the Red Devils have urged the Tottenham striker to either hand in a transfer request or release a strongly-worded statement expressing his desire to sign for them. While United's cross-town rivals, Manchester City, faced a similar situation two years ago, it is believed that Kane did not go far enough to engineer a move at that time. With very limited room for negotiation and Tottenham's reluctance to sell, United's hierarchy is prepared to walk away from the potential blockbuster transfer unless Kane takes decisive action to facilitate his own departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs value Kane at £100 million ($128m), with United reportedly willing to offer £80m. The negotiations between the two clubs have reached an impasse, as Tottenham remain firm in their stance. Kane, who turns 30 next month, has just one year left on his contract and is determined to secure a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United urgently need a new striker, with Erik ten Hag's side targeting Kane as a priority signing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nevertheless, United are unwilling to let the situation drag on any longer and have already started considering alternative options, including a potential £52m move for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. Another player of interest for United is Victor Osimhen from Napoli, who is valued at £150m. However, negotiations with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could prove to be even more challenging as the Nigerian has a contract until 2025 with the Serie A champions and thus the Italian club have the upper hand.

WHAT NEXT? The next steps in the Kane transfer saga will heavily depend on the actions taken by the player himself. Manchester United's ultimatum for Kane to hand in a transfer request or issue a statement expressing his desire to join puts the ball in his court. It remains to be seen if Kane actions the apparent ultimatum to force his exit from the north London club.