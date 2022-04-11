Man City's Cancelo: Everything I do is for my late mother

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says that his late mother is the inspiration behind everything he does.

The Portugal international's mother, Filomena Cancelo, died in a car crash nine years ago.

After the disaster the 27-year-old says he stopped enjoying playing the game and considered whether or not to keep playing, but he says it is his desire to make her proud that drives him today.

What has been said?

Cancelo told Champions Journal: "Her personality is most similar to mine. Only I know what she did for me; the difficulties we both went through, the conversations she had with me when there was no money at home.

"I would tell her that I would try to do everything to give her a better future, so that she would never have to work again.

“And today, even though she is where she is, I do everything to make her proud of me.

"She was a cheerful person and even if she was tired, she always had time for my brother and me. Today I also try not to let my family want for anything. I try to give my daughter and my girlfriend the love she gave me.

"When I lost my mother, I felt like I was at the bottom of a well. I felt like a robot that had to do its job, then go home, then another day – day in, day out. When I lost my mother, I didn’t enjoy my football; I was playing because I had to. I really thought of giving up because it didn’t make sense anymore.

"My love for the game started to gradually come back; my smile slowly returned. That’s what life is about. However big our losses, we have to carry on. I read a lot of stuff about warriors and certain things really resonate with me.

"I would really like to be able to talk to my mother because there’s always something missing. Even when I achieve something important, there’s always this feeling there. It’s as if I always have an emptiness in my heart because she is not physically there.

"In Portugal, I always go to the cemetery to see her. It’s like an obligation I have. That’s where I feel good, next to her. Even though she is not physically there, I feel good. It cleanses my soul, my bad energies, and helps me live happier."

How has Cancelo performed for Man City?

Cancelo joined City from Juventus in 2019.

The former Benfica and Valencia star has taken over as the first choice left-back in Pep Guardiola's team.

He has featured 42 times in all competitions this season and scored one goal in the Premier League and another two in the Champions League.

He took his assist tally for the season up to nine when he set up Gabriel Jesus in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

This week, he'll look to continue his impressive career honouring his mother when he faces Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

