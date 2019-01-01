Mamelodi Sundowns won't worry about Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat and Castro – Feutmba

The retired midfield powerhouse has shared his thoughts on Billiat and Castro’s influence on the league clash on Sunday

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, former midfielder Roger Feutmba has explained Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are not bigger than the Soweto giants.

‘The General’ believes the duo doesn’t deserve special attention as they look to prove a point against their former employers, saying the Brazilians should not be worried about the two strikers.

However, Feutmba acknowledged the coach Ernst Middendorp has built a formidable squad that is capable of challenging for the league title.

“I don’t believe Sundowns will worry too much about Castro and Billiat on how they perform on the day but they should focus on themselves,” Feutmba told Goal.

“If Sundowns can reach their best form on the day I know there’s no one that can stop Sundowns. Chiefs are a collective because Billiat and Castro are not bigger than Chiefs – focusing on two players doesn’t work.

"If Sundowns can play their positive football, score their chances and control the tempo of the game, then they will not have problems.

“Sundowns is not a team that usually focuses on individuals and we know their philosophy is to take charge of all the aspects of the game and it won’t change.”

The Cameroonian legend added coach Pitso Mosimane’s men must focus on their game plan and ensure they collect maximum points at home to successfully defend their league title.

“They have to go to the game on Sunday with a positive mindset and they need to respect Chiefs because these are the log leaders. They are playing good football we have to be honest,” continued the legend.

"They will also want to do better against Sundowns but Sundowns are full of confidence and the game against Chiefs is just a normal game.

“They have to enjoy it and focus on getting the full three points."

Meanwhile, the clash comes after Amakhosi managed to bag a 4-2 win over the Tshwane giants during the Shell Helix Cup where Castro scored a hat trick a fortnight ago and the upcoming clash is seen as one of the biggest in the PSL calendar.

For the Naturena-based club, they will be looking to consolidate top spot in the league whilst the former African champions look to preserve their unbeaten run in the league so far.

With Sundowns having claimed four points out of the two clashes against Chiefs last season, Loftus Versfeld Stadium is set to host the clash on Sunday afternoon.